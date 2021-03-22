2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T should have Europe on the run

With out-of-this-world looks, excellent performance and a price tag that's hard to argue with, the base GV80 makes a strong case for itself.

2021-genesis-gv80-002
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The GV80 is Genesis' first SUV.

2021-genesis-gv80-003
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The package is great and offers a brilliant mix of performance, price and style.

2021-genesis-gv80-004
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The GV80, even more than the brand's car offerings, should have traditional luxury brands worried.

2021-genesis-gv80-005
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

This base 2.5T model has an inline-four-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower.

2021-genesis-gv80-007
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It's available with rear- or all-wheel drive.

2021-genesis-gv80-008
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The styling, with its big, bold lighting features and pronounced grille, might not be for everyone.

2021-genesis-gv80-009
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But it seems to be finding more fans than foes, despite being so polarizing.

2021-genesis-gv80-011
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The drivetrain is highly competent, such that it makes me wonder why you'd get the V6 version.

2021-genesis-gv80-013
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The GV80 also packs a beautifully styled and nicely put-together interior.

2021-genesis-gv80-014
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The leather is soft, the stitching is straight and the tech is excellent.

2021-genesis-gv80-017
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-018
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-020
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-021
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-022
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-024
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-025
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-026
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-027
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-028
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-029
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-030
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-031
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-032
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-033
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-034
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-035
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-037
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-038
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-039
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-040
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-042
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-043
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-045
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2021-genesis-gv80-046
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
