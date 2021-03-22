2021 Genesis GV80 2.5T should have Europe on the run

With out-of-this-world looks, excellent performance and a price tag that's hard to argue with, the base GV80 makes a strong case for itself.
The GV80 is Genesis' first SUV.
The package is great and offers a brilliant mix of performance, price and style.
The GV80, even more than the brand's car offerings, should have traditional luxury brands worried.
This base 2.5T model has an inline-four-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower.
It's available with rear- or all-wheel drive.
The styling, with its big, bold lighting features and pronounced grille, might not be for everyone.
But it seems to be finding more fans than foes, despite being so polarizing.
The drivetrain is highly competent, such that it makes me wonder why you'd get the V6 version.
The GV80 also packs a beautifully styled and nicely put-together interior.
The leather is soft, the stitching is straight and the tech is excellent.
