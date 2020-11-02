Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Genesis G80 2.5T is a seriously impressive sedan

You don't need V6 power to enjoy all the Genesis G80 has to offer.

2021 Genesis G80
1 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Well, hello, 2021 Genesis G80.



2021 Genesis G80
2 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is one seriously attractive sedan.



2021 Genesis G80
3 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That goes for the interior, too.



2021 Genesis G80
4 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The G80's base, 2.5-liter engine has more than enough power.



2021 Genesis G80
5 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 19-inch wheels look great.



2021 Genesis G80
6 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Hell, the whole car looks great.



2021 Genesis G80
7 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED headlights are standard.



2021 Genesis G80
8 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED taillights are, too.



2021 Genesis G80
9 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This 14.5-inch widescreen infotainment system is standard, as well.



2021 Genesis G80
10 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the impressive G80 2.5T.



2021 Genesis G80
11 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
12 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
13 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
14 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
15 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
16 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
17 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
18 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
19 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
20 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
21 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
22 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
23 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
24 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
25 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
26 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
27 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
28 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


2021 Genesis G80
29 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow


