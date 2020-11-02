You don't need V6 power to enjoy all the Genesis G80 has to offer.
Well, hello, 2021 Genesis G80.
This is one seriously attractive sedan.
That goes for the interior, too.
The G80's base, 2.5-liter engine has more than enough power.
These 19-inch wheels look great.
Hell, the whole car looks great.
LED headlights are standard.
LED taillights are, too.
This 14.5-inch widescreen infotainment system is standard, as well.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the impressive G80 2.5T.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Genesis G80 2.5T is a seriously impressive sedan
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.