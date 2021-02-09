First Ford GT Studio Collection supercar looks sinister

It's the first of 40 cars to come.

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
1 of 7
Ford

This is car No. 1 of 40 from Ford's GT Studio Collection series.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2 of 7
Ford

Ford sold 40 build slots specifically for these cars.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
3 of 7
Ford

Each owner chooses whatever they'd like from seven base colors and a near endless palette of personalization options.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
4 of 7
Ford

Each car should like wildly different.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
5 of 7
Ford

This one keeps it simple.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
6 of 7
Ford

A black exterior and orange accents highlight various styling pieces.

Read the article
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
7 of 7
Ford

It's still dandy, though.

Read the article
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos