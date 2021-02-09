First Ford GT Studio Collection supercar looks sinister

It's the first of 40 cars to come.
This is car No. 1 of 40 from Ford's GT Studio Collection series.
Ford sold 40 build slots specifically for these cars.
Each owner chooses whatever they'd like from seven base colors and a near endless palette of personalization options.
Each car should like wildly different.
This one keeps it simple.
A black exterior and orange accents highlight various styling pieces.
It's still dandy, though.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.