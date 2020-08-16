2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors a retro race car

A lovely tribute to the GT40's first victory.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Here's the latest special Ford GT: the Heritage Edition.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

This one takes cues from the 1966 Ford GT40 that won the automaker's first endurance race.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race was a victory for Ford -- its first victory with the race car built to take down Ferrari.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Ford decided to honor that victory with a design echoing the original race car.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Red asymmetrical stripes cover the car along with black graphics to create a contrast.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The wheels are gold and super-awesome.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

A separate upgrade package will add more exposed carbon fiber, should you wish it.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The hood alone is already all exposed carbon fiber.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

It's a wonderful tribute.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Heritage Edition and photos of the new GT Studio Collection!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition
2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection
2021 Ford GT Studio Collection

