A lovely tribute to the GT40's first victory.
Here's the latest special Ford GT: the Heritage Edition.
This one takes cues from the 1966 Ford GT40 that won the automaker's first endurance race.
The 1966 Daytona 24 Hour Continental race was a victory for Ford -- its first victory with the race car built to take down Ferrari.
Ford decided to honor that victory with a design echoing the original race car.
Red asymmetrical stripes cover the car along with black graphics to create a contrast.
The wheels are gold and super-awesome.
A separate upgrade package will add more exposed carbon fiber, should you wish it.
The hood alone is already all exposed carbon fiber.
It's a wonderful tribute.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Heritage Edition and photos of the new GT Studio Collection!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors a retro race car
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.