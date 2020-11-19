New for 2020 is Pro Power Onboard, a built-in generator capable of powering all manner of power tools, tailgating and camping gear. It's available in three strengths: 2.0 kW, 2.4 kW and 7.2 kW. The latter two are only offered on hybrid models.
The new PowerBoost hybrid model can't tow quite as much as its gas-only counterparts, but it does well and it gets better fuel economy. Unladen, the EPA calls for 24 miles per gallon in all three mileage test cycles -- city, highway and combined. Good stuff.
Discuss: 2021 Ford F-150 is ready to get the job done
