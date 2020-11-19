Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ford F-150 is ready to get the job done

We tested Ford's latest and greatest F-150 half-ton, including towing and hauling.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2021 Ford F-150 may look similar to last year's model, but it features a range of updated powertrains, including a PowerBoost hybrid model. It's the first electrified F-Series.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A smoker, a mini fridge -- it's all fair game for a 2021 Ford F-150's Pro Power Onboard tailgate party.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Properly equipped, the new F-150 can tow up to 14,000 pounds -- 800 more pounds than last year.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

New for 2020 is Pro Power Onboard, a built-in generator capable of powering all manner of power tools, tailgating and camping gear. It's available in three strengths: 2.0 kW, 2.4 kW and 7.2 kW. The latter two are only offered on hybrid models.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Yep, you can haul a bunch of stuff with the new F-150.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Ford let me loose to test on its hilly proving grounds, which made for an interesting challenge when towing.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The new PowerBoost hybrid model can't tow quite as much as its gas-only counterparts, but it does well and it gets better fuel economy. Unladen, the EPA calls for 24 miles per gallon in all three mileage test cycles -- city, highway and combined. Good stuff.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Yep, I said a smoker.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

PPO's outlet bank doesn't take up much space in the bed.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Not only can you power up a bunch of power tools like those seen here, Ford engineers tell me that the 7.2-kW PPO can actually quick-charge a Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2021 Ford F-150 hard at work and play.

2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
