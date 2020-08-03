And we get a look at the new suspension underneath.
Here's a pretty good look at the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, courtesy of the folks at the F-150 Gen14 forum.
Spy photos show the truck decked out in camo, but there's no hiding the wide body look.
The big change is a coil spring setup. This new Raptor will ditch leaf springs for the first time.
We don't know much else about the next Raptor, but it will definitely remain a formidable off-road truck.
Can't hide that face under the camo, Ford.
Fox shocks will stick around even with the new springs in place.
In fact, the coil setup let Ford reroute the exhaust.
Maybe Ford will be super cool and drop a V8 in it again.
We'll likely learn more about the truck in the months to come.
Keeping scrolling for more of the F-150 Raptor spy shots!
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor stands tall in spy shots
