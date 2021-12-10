/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is a Baja blast

It may not win the horsepower wars in 2021, but Ford's hopped-up pickup truck is surprisingly agile for its size.

Andrew Krok
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
1 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Ford F-150 Raptor, and the SVT Lightning before it, helped kickstart a horsepower race in the pickup truck segment that has resulted in Hellcat-powered office buildings that can nearly blot out the sun on an entire city block.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
2 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But not everything needs to be a contest, and truly putting a 700-some-odd-horsepower pickup truck to use in daily life is nearly impossible.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
3 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That's why I'd wager that, thanks to some quality upgrades for 2021, the Ford F-150 Raptor provides the superior blend between high-end truck performance and, frankly, whatever remains of sanity these days.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
4 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Raptor's base price swelled nearly $10,000 for 2021, now resting at $65,840, including $1,695 in destination charges.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
5 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That might seem like a lot, but it's still thousands cheaper than the Ram 1500 TRX to start, and the Ram can push its window sticker to the border of $90,000 without batting an eye, so maybe the Raptor isn't exactly a raw deal after all.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
6 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The TRX remains the sole vehicle in the Raptor's competitive set, because GM doesn't seem very interested in throwing a Corvette engine into a Silverado for whatever reason.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
7 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Between the two high-output trucks listed here, I think I'd be happier with the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor. 

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
8 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's every bit the capable pickup truck it needs to be, but a healthy dose of aesthetics, technology and foot-to-the-floor good times makes it an absolute hoot to use on the daily.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
9 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Having the highest numbers on a spreadsheet doesn't always make for a better vehicle.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
10 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
11 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
12 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
13 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
14 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
15 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
16 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
17 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
18 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
19 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
20 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
21 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
22 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
23 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
24 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
25 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
26 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
27 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
28 of 28 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

