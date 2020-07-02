2021 Ford Bronco teasers slowly start to show the SUV

Ford's starting to tease the off-road machine ahead of its debut.

1 of 4
Ford/Instagram

On July 1, Ford showed off a dark photo of the SUV's front end.


2 of 4
Ford/Instagram

Ford's starting to show off its new pride and joy, the 2021 Bronco. This photo collage showed up on June 30.


3 of 4
Ford/Instagram

July 2 brought the rear quarter panel. We'll likely continue to see more of the Bronco ahead of its July 13 reveal.


4 of 4
Facebook

However, a leaked photo sort of spoiled the surprise a few months ago. This is the Bronco in all its glory.


