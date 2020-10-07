Cook a meal and even sleep in a tent, all bundled with this Bronco concept.
This is the Ford Bronco Overland concept and it's pretty sweet.
Why? Because with all these accessories, you can live off the grid. Well, at least until you need to gas the SUV up.
There's extra cargo carrying capacity and even a pull-out fridge and kitchen.
After cooking a meal, the tailgate becomes a table and includes chairs, too.
Knobbier tires and a steel bumper toughen the Bronco up more.
It also looks really great.
Oh, and it'll sleep two in the tent above the SUV.
Get out of dodge with the 2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept
