Get out of dodge with the 2021 Ford Bronco Overland concept

Cook a meal and even sleep in a tent, all bundled with this Bronco concept.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
This is the Ford Bronco Overland concept and it's pretty sweet.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
Why? Because with all these accessories, you can live off the grid. Well, at least until you need to gas the SUV up.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
There's extra cargo carrying capacity and even a pull-out fridge and kitchen.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
After cooking a meal, the tailgate becomes a table and includes chairs, too.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
Knobbier tires and a steel bumper toughen the Bronco up more.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
It also looks really great.

Ford Bronco Overland concept
Oh, and it'll sleep two in the tent above the SUV.

