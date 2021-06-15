/>

2021 Ford Bronco enters production in Michigan

It's a good thing too, because Ford has a heck of a lot of reservations to fill.

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
map-bronco-01
1 of 21 Ford

2021 Ford Bronco

The 2022 Ford Bronco SUV has finally entered production.

map-bronco-10
2 of 21 Ford

Ford is building its resurrected SUV at the Michigan Assembly Plant.

map-bronco-100
3 of 21 Ford

Ford is investing $750 million into retooling the plant.

map-bronco-11
4 of 21 Ford

It is also creating 2,700 new jobs there.

map-bronco-13
5 of 21 Ford

Ford is also building a 1.7-million-square-foot modification center next door.

map-bronco-15
6 of 21 Ford

The modification center will handle accessory installs for customers.

map-bronco-16
7 of 21 Ford

Ford's got a lot of preorders to fill for the Bronco.

map-bronco-23
8 of 21 Ford

Recent reports have put the number of reservations that Ford has at upwards of 125,000.

map-bronco-29
9 of 21 Ford

Ford says that two- and four-door Broncos are on their way to US dealers already.

map-bronco-35
10 of 21 Ford

Ford's body-on-frame Bronco will offer a bigger, more rugged alternative to the Escape-based Bronco Sport, with which it shares its name, but not its chassis.

2021 Ford Bronco production
11 of 21 Ford

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2021 Ford Bronco production line.

map-bronco-43
12 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-54
13 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-69
14 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-80
15 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-85
16 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-91
17 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-96
18 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-97
19 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-98
20 of 21 Ford
map-bronco-99
21 of 21 Ford

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

