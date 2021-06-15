2021 Ford Bronco enters production in Michigan

It's a good thing too, because Ford has a heck of a lot of reservations to fill.
The 2022 Ford Bronco SUV has finally entered production.
Ford is building its resurrected SUV at the Michigan Assembly Plant.
Ford is investing $750 million into retooling the plant.
It is also creating 2,700 new jobs there.
Ford is also building a 1.7-million-square-foot modification center next door.
The modification center will handle accessory installs for customers.
Ford's got a lot of preorders to fill for the Bronco.
Recent reports have put the number of reservations that Ford has at upwards of 125,000.
Ford says that two- and four-door Broncos are on their way to US dealers already.
Ford's body-on-frame Bronco will offer a bigger, more rugged alternative to the Escape-based Bronco Sport, with which it shares its name, but not its chassis.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2021 Ford Bronco production line.