2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale shines on Fiorano

Have you ever seen anything more in its element than a Ferrari on the company's private test track?

Tim_Stevens.jpg
Tim Stevens
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
1 of 38 Ferrari

This is the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale!

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
2 of 38 Ferrari

It's Ferrari's quickest car ever.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
3 of 38 Ferrari

And it's also the company's first series production plug-in hybrid.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
4 of 38 Ferrari

A retooled 4.0-liter V8 works in concert with an advanced hybrid system with three electric motors. 

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
5 of 38 Ferrari

Total system output? 986 horsepower.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
6 of 38 Ferrari

The touch-sensitive wheel allows you to enable full-electric mode if you want.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
7 of 38 Ferrari

Thankfully, though, the traditional manettino is still here. 

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
8 of 38 Ferrari

The graphics on the Assetto Fiorano package may be a bit much, but there's no doubt this car draws a ton of attention regardless of the color you choose.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
9 of 38 Ferrari

This is a truly special Ferrari.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
10 of 38 Ferrari

Keep scrolling for more photos of the SF90 Stradale.

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
11 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
12 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
13 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
14 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
15 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
16 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
17 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
18 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
19 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
20 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
21 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
22 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
23 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
24 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
25 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
26 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
27 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
28 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
29 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
30 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
31 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
32 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
33 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
34 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
35 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
36 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
37 of 38 Ferrari
2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
38 of 38 Ferrari

