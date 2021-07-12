2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale shines on Fiorano

Have you ever seen anything more in its element than a Ferrari on the company's private test track?
This is the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale!
It's Ferrari's quickest car ever.
And it's also the company's first series production plug-in hybrid.
A retooled 4.0-liter V8 works in concert with an advanced hybrid system with three electric motors.
Total system output? 986 horsepower.
The touch-sensitive wheel allows you to enable full-electric mode if you want.
Thankfully, though, the traditional manettino is still here.
The graphics on the Assetto Fiorano package may be a bit much, but there's no doubt this car draws a ton of attention regardless of the color you choose.
This is a truly special Ferrari.
