All the Jeep concepts from Easter Jeep Safari 2021

Jeep is showing off four new concepts and three that never quite got their time in the spotlight.

Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

It's time for Easter Jeep Safari and Jeep is showing off four new concepts to celebrate.

Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

The Magneto concept is a full battery electric vehicle. 

Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

It puts out the same horsepower and torque as the 3.6-liter V6, but it does it in silence. 

Red Bare Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

The Red Bare Gladiator is potent truck with a 91:1 crawl ratio.

Red Bare Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

As a bonus you get a lumberjack interior!

Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

The Jeepster Beach is a resto mod for cruising Pacific Coast Highway.

Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

Bummer about the modern interior, though. We like our resto mods with modern features hidden behind the original controls. 

Orange Peelz Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

The Orange Peelz concept should appeal to those who like to customize their Wranglers.

Orange Peelz Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

Again with the lumberjack plaid. What's going on here, Jeep?

Farout Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

The Farout concept is for overlanders looking to get out for weeks at a time. 

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep

Top Dog was originally made for SEMA 2020.

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep

It's geared toward mountain bikers who want access to the most remote of trails. 

Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep

It is also geared toward hot dog lovers, as there is an electric roller grill built right in!

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Jeep

Finally, the 392 concept is here as well.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This 6.4-liter V8-powered Jeep is already on sale at a starting price of over $70,000.

Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep

Keep scrolling for more photos of all the Easter Jeep Safari concepts.

Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Magneto Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Red Bare Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Red Bare Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Jeepster Beach Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Orange Peelz Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Orange Peelz Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Orange Peelz Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Orange Peelz Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Farout Easter Jeep Safari concept 2021
Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep
Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept
Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Jeep
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
