All the Jeep concepts from Easter Jeep Safari 2021

It's time for Easter Jeep Safari and Jeep is showing off four new concepts to celebrate.
The Magneto concept is a full battery electric vehicle.
It puts out the same horsepower and torque as the 3.6-liter V6, but it does it in silence.
The Red Bare Gladiator is potent truck with a 91:1 crawl ratio.
As a bonus you get a lumberjack interior!
The Jeepster Beach is a resto mod for cruising Pacific Coast Highway.
Bummer about the modern interior, though. We like our resto mods with modern features hidden behind the original controls.
The Orange Peelz concept should appeal to those who like to customize their Wranglers.
Again with the lumberjack plaid. What's going on here, Jeep?
The Farout concept is for overlanders looking to get out for weeks at a time.
Top Dog was originally made for SEMA 2020.
It's geared toward mountain bikers who want access to the most remote of trails.
It is also geared toward hot dog lovers, as there is an electric roller grill built right in!
Finally, the 392 concept is here as well.
This 6.4-liter V8-powered Jeep is already on sale at a starting price of over $70,000.
