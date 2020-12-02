The new Monster undergoes the most radical changes since the model's 1993 debut, and that's no bad thing.
The new Monster is the result of the model's biggest update since its 1993 debut.
Ducati's engineers ditched the iconic trellis frame and the metal rear subframe to save huge amounts of weight.
The new Monster is almost 40 pounds lighter than the outgoing Monster 821.
The bike is also meant to be approachable and confidence-inspiring even for shorter riders.
To accommodate shorter riders, Ducati gives the bike a low standard seat height and a narrow saddle.
There's also an optional lower seat and even a suspension kit that drop's the bike's ride height.
The engine is new and bigger, with 111 horsepower and 69 pound-feet of torque.
The engine is also almost 5.5 pounds lighter than the outgoing model's.
To cap it off, the Monster gets a suite of advanced rider electronics to make it safer and faster.
Discuss: 2021 Ducati Monster loses weight, gains power and makes us crazy
