2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle AWD out-luxes your minivan

Say hello to the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, kicking up snow here with its optional new all-wheel-drive system en-route to its debut at the Chicago Auto Show.
Already one of our favorite family vehicles, the Pacifica gains new styling, a redone infotainment system, and lots of new safety features.
You're looking at the cabin of the new chart-topping Pinnacle model, which sits above the current range's Limited trim.
The Pinnacle's cabin is available in this fetching caramel-colored quilted Nappa leather, a model-exclusive pigment.
Did we mention the Pinnacle also comes with its own throw pillows?
While the Roadshow staff isn't quite in love with the 2021 Pacifica's new-look nose, the rear's redesign comes in for more praise, especially around the full-width taillights.
The AWD system features axle disconnect tech for improved fuel efficiency.
They've even managed to figure out how to maintain the Pacifica's Stow 'n Go second-row seats, though you can't get AWD with the plug-in Hybrid model.
This Pinnacle model also features unique satin exterior trim. It sits above existing Touring, Touring L and Limited models.
Standard safety gear includes auto-emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist, and full LED lighting.
Stow the second and third rows, and FCA says there's up to 140.5 cubic feet of cargo space.
In the Pinnacle model, there's also 227.6 liters of total storage capacity -- enough for 60 gallons of milk. (That's 516 pounds of moo juice, ya'll.)
The Pacifica features 97 standard safety features and can be optioned with up to 116 safety and security features.
