2021 Chevrolet Spark is a plucky and affordable set of wheels

The tiny, nimble and affordable Chevy Spark is perfect for students who really, really, really, really need a car.
The Chevy Spark is the most affordable new vehicle available in America today, undercutting similarly miserly rivals such as the Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Mirage and Nissan Versa.
An entry-level LS model with a manual gearbox, crank windows, 15-inch steel wheels and no smiles checks out for a positively parsimonious $14,595 including $995 in freight charges.
A 1.4-liter engine pushes out 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. Not huge numbers but more than adequate for a car of this size.
It's offered in a range of spunky colors, from orange and light blue to dusty purple, plus it's small and highly maneuverable.