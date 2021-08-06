/>
2021 Chevrolet Spark is a plucky and affordable set of wheels

The tiny, nimble and affordable Chevy Spark is perfect for students who really, really, really, really need a car.

Emme Hall
2021 Chevrolet Spark
The Chevy Spark is the most affordable new vehicle available in America today, undercutting similarly miserly rivals such as the Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Mirage and Nissan Versa. 

2021 Chevrolet Spark
An entry-level LS model with a manual gearbox, crank windows, 15-inch steel wheels and no smiles checks out for a positively parsimonious $14,595 including $995 in freight charges.

2021 Chevrolet Spark
A 1.4-liter engine pushes out 98 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque. Not huge numbers but more than adequate for a car of this size.

2021 Chevrolet Spark
It's offered in a range of spunky colors, from orange and light blue to dusty purple, plus it's small and highly maneuverable.

