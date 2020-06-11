2021 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid: More of everything, especially power

More power, more electric range.

BMW

The latest BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is here.

BMW

It's officially called the BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV Sports Activity Vehicle, but we'll stick with X5 plug-in hybrid, thanks.

BMW

Big changes come for 2021 in the powertrain department.

BMW

The battery is double the size from last year for more electric range, up from 14 to 30 miles.

BMW

A turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six replaces the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.

BMW

In total, there's 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque on tap.

BMW

More power and more range should make the new X5 plug-in hybrid a far better car to drive and own.

BMW

Other comforts such as iDrive 7 with dual 12.3-inch displays is onboard.

BMW

Prices start at $66,395 and buyers will find the SUV on dealer lots this July.

BMW

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 X5 plug-in hybrid!

