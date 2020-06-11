More power, more electric range.
The latest BMW X5 plug-in hybrid is here.
It's officially called the BMW X5 xDrive45e PHEV Sports Activity Vehicle, but we'll stick with X5 plug-in hybrid, thanks.
Big changes come for 2021 in the powertrain department.
The battery is double the size from last year for more electric range, up from 14 to 30 miles.
A turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six replaces the 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.
In total, there's 389 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque on tap.
More power and more range should make the new X5 plug-in hybrid a far better car to drive and own.
Other comforts such as iDrive 7 with dual 12.3-inch displays is onboard.
Prices start at $66,395 and buyers will find the SUV on dealer lots this July.
Keep scrolling to see more of the 2021 X5 plug-in hybrid!
Discuss: 2021 BMW X5 plug-in hybrid: More of everything, especially power
