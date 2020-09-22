2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

This is the 2021 BMW M4, and yes, that front end is real.
The new M4 is more powerful, quicker, wider, heavier, faster, and filled with way more tech than the current model.
The rest of the M4's styling isn't as divisive as the front end, but it still looks pretty wild.
And look at the color scheme on these optional lightweight carbon bucket seats!
The base M4 has 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, while the Competition package model gets 503 horses and 479 lb-ft.
A six-speed manual transmission is the only option for the base car, but the M4 Competition is only available with an eight-speed automatic.
For the first time in an M3/M4, all-wheel drive will be available on the Competition later next year.
The M4 is extremely adjustable, with tons of different driving modes and even an optional 10-stage traction-control system.
There's a lot of tech onboard too, including M-specific features like a lap timer and a drift analyzer.
