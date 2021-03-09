2021 BMW M3 drives better than it looks

The new M3 might not have a pretty face, but it's a damn fine sport sedan.

2021 BMW M3
This is the new 2021 BMW M3 sedan.

2021 BMW M3
And yeah, it's way better looking from the rear.

2021 BMW M3
The inside is nicely appointed, and I love the orange seats.

2021 BMW M3
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 makes 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque in its base tune, or 503 hp and 479 lb.-ft. in Competition spec.

2021 BMW M3
You can get the base version with a six-speed manual transmission.

2021 BMW M3
BMW's iDrive 7 infotainment system comes standard.

2021 BMW M3
That nose, though -- yikes.

2021 BMW M3
The new Isle of Man green paint is awesome.

2021 BMW M3
The M3 is pretty great to drive, too.

2021 BMW M3
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW M3.

2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
2021 BMW M3
