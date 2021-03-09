2021 BMW M3 drives better than it looks

The new M3 might not have a pretty face, but it's a damn fine sport sedan.
This is the new 2021 BMW M3 sedan.
And yeah, it's way better looking from the rear.
The inside is nicely appointed, and I love the orange seats.
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 makes 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque in its base tune, or 503 hp and 479 lb.-ft. in Competition spec.
You can get the base version with a six-speed manual transmission.
BMW's iDrive 7 infotainment system comes standard.
That nose, though -- yikes.
The new Isle of Man green paint is awesome.
The M3 is pretty great to drive, too.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2021 BMW M3.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.