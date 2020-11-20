This small coupe packs a big turbocharged punch.
BMW offers a wealth of performance vehicles in its lineup, but with many of their outputs pushing far north of 400 horsepower, folks who don't go to the track will barely ever scrape the adhesive off the performance envelope.
Thankfully, there's one Bimmer that, while still eminently capable, is far better suited for drivers who want to have fun on regular old roads: the 2021 BMW M2 Competition.
BMW's full complement of in-car tech isn't on offer in the M2 Competition, but there's a decent amount here for a bona fide sports car.
Navigation comes standard on the M2's 8.8-inch touchscreen, which runs a slightly older version of the iDrive infotainment system.
On the safety front, standard fare includes low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, parking sensors and forward collision warning, with no options to expand beyond that.
The M2 Competition doesn't carry too many add-ons, so my tester is nearly fully equipped at $64,415 including destination.
That gives it a properly competitive price in its segment given its high output.
The 394-hp Audi TT RS starts just below $70,000, while the 325-hp Porsche 718 Cayman S can't be had for less than about $72,000 and that's before options.
Considering how much fun the 2021 BMW M2 Competition can be while still offering a daily-drivable demeanor, this mini-Bimmer offers a whole lot of value.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 BMW M2 Competition.
Discuss: 2021 BMW M2 Competition is quite the pocket rocket
