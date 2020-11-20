Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 BMW M2 Competition is quite the pocket rocket

This small coupe packs a big turbocharged punch.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
1 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

BMW offers a wealth of performance vehicles in its lineup, but with many of their outputs pushing far north of 400 horsepower, folks who don't go to the track will barely ever scrape the adhesive off the performance envelope.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
2 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Thankfully, there's one Bimmer that, while still eminently capable, is far better suited for drivers who want to have fun on regular old roads: the 2021 BMW M2 Competition.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
3 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

BMW's full complement of in-car tech isn't on offer in the M2 Competition, but there's a decent amount here for a bona fide sports car.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
4 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Navigation comes standard on the M2's 8.8-inch touchscreen, which runs a slightly older version of the iDrive infotainment system.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
5 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

On the safety front, standard fare includes low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, parking sensors and forward collision warning, with no options to expand beyond that.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
6 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The M2 Competition doesn't carry too many add-ons, so my tester is nearly fully equipped at $64,415 including destination.  

2021 BMW M2 Competition
7 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That gives it a properly competitive price in its segment given its high output. 

2021 BMW M2 Competition
8 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 394-hp Audi TT RS starts just below $70,000, while the 325-hp Porsche 718 Cayman S can't be had for less than about $72,000 and that's before options.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
9 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Considering how much fun the 2021 BMW M2 Competition can be while still offering a daily-drivable demeanor, this mini-Bimmer offers a whole lot of value.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
10 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 BMW M2 Competition.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
11 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
12 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
13 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
14 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
15 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
16 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
17 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
18 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
19 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
20 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
21 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
22 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
23 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
24 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
25 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
26 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
27 of 27
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
