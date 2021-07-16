/>
X

The BMW M2 Competition is still one fun sports car

The M2 Competition does not live in the CS' shadow.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2021 BMW M2 Competition
1 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Here's the lovely BMW M2 Competition.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
2 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

And it's painted in a great shade called Long Beach Blue.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
3 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The M2 Competition is the last of the current 2 Series coupe models.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
4 of 21 BMW

The interior is pretty stark, but the seats are comfortable.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
5 of 21 BMW

This car has the optional dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
6 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 19-inch wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
7 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Adaptive LED headlights are fitted to this M2.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
8 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This exhaust means business.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
9 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The M2 Competition starts at $59,895 including destination.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
10 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2021 BMW M2 Competition
11 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
12 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
13 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
14 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
15 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
16 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
17 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
18 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
19 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
20 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 BMW M2 Competition
21 of 21 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos