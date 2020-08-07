Bentley's new Bentayga Speed hides in plain sight

The hotter Bentayga will debut later this month.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed
1 of 3


Here's our first look at the new Bentley Bentayga Speed.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed
2 of 3


The Speed has a larger roof spoiler and pronounced exhaust tips.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed
3 of 3


The Bentayga Speed will officially debut on Aug. 11.

