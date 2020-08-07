The hotter Bentayga will debut later this month.
Here's our first look at the new Bentley Bentayga Speed.
The Speed has a larger roof spoiler and pronounced exhaust tips.
The Bentayga Speed will officially debut on Aug. 11.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Bentley's new Bentayga Speed hides in plain sight
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.