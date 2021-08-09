2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed offers big power for a big price

Bentley's range-topping Bentayga has a 626-horsepower W12 engine.
Feast your eyes on the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed.
This is the top-tier SUV in the Bentayga lineup.
The cabin has exquisite attention to detail.
New infotainment tech is a welcome improvement for 2021.
The seats are extremely comfortable and supportive.
Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard.
The twin-turbo W12 engine produces 626 horsepower.
An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
The price? Well, if you have to ask...
Keep scrolling for more photos of the powerful, capable and comfortable Bentley Bentayga Speed.