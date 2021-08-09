/>
2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed offers big power for a big price

Bentley's range-topping Bentayga has a 626-horsepower W12 engine.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
1 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Feast your eyes on the 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
2 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the top-tier SUV in the Bentayga lineup.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
3 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The cabin has exquisite attention to detail.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
4 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

New infotainment tech is a welcome improvement for 2021.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
5 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The seats are extremely comfortable and supportive.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
6 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Wireless Apple CarPlay is standard. 

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
7 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The twin-turbo W12 engine produces 626 horsepower.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
8 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
9 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The price? Well, if you have to ask...

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
10 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the powerful, capable and comfortable Bentley Bentayga Speed.

2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
11 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
12 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
13 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
14 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
15 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
16 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
17 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
18 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
19 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
20 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
21 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
22 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
23 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
24 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
25 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
26 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
27 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
28 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed
29 of 29 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

