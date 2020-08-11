2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed is a well-dressed bruiser

With a 6.0-liter W12 and all the leather, Alcantara and carbon fiber you could ever want, the Bentayga Speed is a serious statement of intent.
The Bentley Bentayga Speed is back for the 2021 model year.
Like the rest of the Bentayga lineup, the Speed benefits from more refined styling.
Thankfully, it still packs the 626-horsepower W12 engine of its predecessor.
This powerplant is enough to make the Speed capable of 190 miles per hour.
Bentley plans to offer the 21 Speed starting in Q1 of 2021.
It's targeting a list price of $245,000 to start, but of course Bentleys are very customizable.
The Bentayga Speed will make its sprint to 60 mph in under four seconds.
Unfortunately, carbon ceramic brakes are an option and not standard equipment.
Inside things get even better than they were in the 2020 Bentayga.
Everything is a bit more elegant, and we appreciate the larger touchscreen.
