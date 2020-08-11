2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed is a well-dressed bruiser

With a 6.0-liter W12 and all the leather, Alcantara and carbon fiber you could ever want, the Bentayga Speed is a serious statement of intent.

Bentley

The Bentley Bentayga Speed is back for the 2021 model year.

Bentley

Like the rest of the Bentayga lineup, the Speed benefits from more refined styling.

Bentley

Thankfully, it still packs the 626-horsepower W12 engine of its predecessor.

Bentley

This powerplant is enough to make the Speed capable of 190 miles per hour.

Bentley

Bentley plans to offer the 21 Speed starting in Q1 of 2021.

Bentley

It's targeting a list price of $245,000 to start, but of course Bentleys are very customizable.

Bentley

The Bentayga Speed will make its sprint to 60 mph in under four seconds.

Bentley

Unfortunately, carbon ceramic brakes are an option and not standard equipment.

Bentley

Inside things get even better than they were in the 2020 Bentayga.

Bentley

Everything is a bit more elegant, and we appreciate the larger touchscreen.

Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
Bentley
2021 Genesis GV80 is a new wave in SUV design

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition: Going out on a high adventure note

2021 Chevy Tahoe is a nautical good time

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is ushering in a new era at GM

Lucid Motors shows off Air, an electric luxury sedan

The Aston Martin DBX is part luxury SUV, part sports car

2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

