2021 Bentley Bentayga: Same luxe, new tech

Say hi to the 2021 Bentley Bentayga.
Bentley's SUV gets a number of updates this year.
The interior offers new trim as well as new tech.
The 4.0-liter V8 engine is as powerful as ever, with 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque.
The new cabin tech is a Bentley-specific version of Audi's MMI interface.
Off-roading? Sure, live a little.
The new Alpine Green color looks awesome...
... even in low light in my awful photos.
The Bentayga still isn't pretty, but the new front end is a big improvement.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga.