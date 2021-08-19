/>
The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

Bentley will only build 12 Bacalar convertibles.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2021 Bentley Bacalar
1 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

This is the Bentley Bacalar.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
2 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

And it's the only one currently on the road.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
3 of 13 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is like a standard Continental GT just with extra flourishes.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
4 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

The body panels are all bespoke.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
5 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

Scarab Green is a great color.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
6 of 13 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The rear track is 20 millimeters wider than a standard Continental GT.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
7 of 13 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Bentley will only make 12 of these, not including this development car.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
8 of 13 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Want one? That'll be $1.9 million -- to start.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
9 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

Not that it matters, since all 12 are already spoken for.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
10 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley

Keep scrolling for more Bentley Bacalar photos.

2021 Bentley Bacalar
11 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley
2021 Bentley Bacalar
12 of 13 James Lipman/Bentley
2021 Bentley Bacalar
13 of 13 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

