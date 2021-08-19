The Bentley Bacalar is a $1.9M stunner

Bentley will only build 12 Bacalar convertibles.
This is the Bentley Bacalar.
And it's the only one currently on the road.
The interior is like a standard Continental GT just with extra flourishes.
The body panels are all bespoke.
Scarab Green is a great color.
The rear track is 20 millimeters wider than a standard Continental GT.
Bentley will only make 12 of these, not including this development car.
Want one? That'll be $1.9 million -- to start.
Not that it matters, since all 12 are already spoken for.
Keep scrolling for more Bentley Bacalar photos.