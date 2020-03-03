Next-gen BAC Mono is still a bonkers track machine

On Tuesday, BAC unveiled the second-generation Mono.
It borrows much of its design from the BAC Mono R that came out in 2019, focusing on improving aerodynamics to better slice through the air.
Under the engine cover is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 332 horsepower (27 hp more than before) and 295 pound-feet of torque.
Combine that with a curb weight of just 1,257 pounds and you've got quite the pocket rocket.
That's enough to get the Mono to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, which is well into supercar territory, while still adhering to the latest EU6D emissions regulations in Europe.
The center of gravity is lower, and its weight distribution is ever closer to a proper 50/50 split.
Heck, even the battery got moved to help achieve this balance.
It's unclear when the new BAC Mono will hit roads, but it won't be cheap when it does.
It'll go on sale in the UK at £165,950 ($211,655 converted).
