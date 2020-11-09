Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Audi RS7 has big power, big style

Audi's svelte RS7 packs a twin-turbo V8 punch.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This shapely thing is Audi's new RS7 Sportback.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The RS7 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The LED headlights are awesome.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Speaking of awesome, Audi's Virtual Cockpit tech never fails to impress.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The whole cabin is nicely designed and comfortable. 

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The V8 makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

There's a bunch of room for cargo thanks to the Sportback shape.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 22-inch wheels are huge but don't ruin the ride quality.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 2021 Audi RS7 starts at $115,045 including $1,045 for destination. 

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this high-performance hatch.

2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2021 Audi RS7
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
