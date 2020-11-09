2021 Audi RS7 has big power, big style

Audi's svelte RS7 packs a twin-turbo V8 punch.
This shapely thing is Audi's new RS7 Sportback.
The RS7 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
The LED headlights are awesome.
Speaking of awesome, Audi's Virtual Cockpit tech never fails to impress.
The whole cabin is nicely designed and comfortable.
The V8 makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
There's a bunch of room for cargo thanks to the Sportback shape.
These 22-inch wheels are huge but don't ruin the ride quality.
The 2021 Audi RS7 starts at $115,045 including $1,045 for destination.
