2021 Audi Q5 PHEV boasts EV range without drawbacks

The gas-powered Q5 is one of the best cars in its segment, so it's no surprise its PHEV variant is the same.

Andrew Krok
2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
The Q5 is Audi's best-selling model in the US by a long shot.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
Adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain could've given Audi the opportunity to throw even more changes into the mix. 

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
Instead, the automaker stayed on its heading and left the rest of the vehicle alone. 

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
The result is predictable, but the good kind of predictable.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
Just like its gas-powered sibling, the Audi Q5 PHEV has quite the litter of competitors.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
The Audi offers more power than the BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class plug-in hybrids, but both beat its on-road efficiency.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
If you prefer some domestic-flavored electrons, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring PHEV is brand-spankin'-new and quite appealing from a luxury standpoint.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
It should surprise nobody that the 2021 Audi Q5 PHEV is an excellent electrified crossover, blending all the good bits from the internal-combustion Q5 with an electrified powertrain that can drastically reduce a person's reliance on hydrocarbons.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
If you want to live out your commute in anonymous silence, the Q5 PHEV should absolutely land on your list of cars to test-drive.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Audi Q5 PHEV.

2021 Audi Q5 PHEV
