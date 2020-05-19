  • 2020-03-bmw-alpina-xb7-g07-press-001-1
BMW's X7 SUV is a killer ride to begin with, but what happens when its pushed a little further?

Longtime BMW tuner Alpina decided to find out and the results are awesome.

The XB7 takes the 4.4-liter V8 of the M50i version, and boosts it to over 600 horsepower.

It adds a beefed-up transmission and specially tuned suspension, too.

It tweaks the looks of the handsome X7 into something more.

And the result isn't a cheap SUV by any means, but it's one that punches well outside its financial weight class.

The X7 goodies we liked -- air suspension, four-wheel steering, three rows of seating -- are all there, just improved.

With a list price of just over $142,000 including destination plus sales and service through your local BMW dealer, the XB7 is worth considering.

We'll have to drive it to be sure, but on paper, it looks like it should be giving the Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus something to worry about.

Deliveries are set to begin in September.

2021 Alpina XB7 is the extra-luxe, hot rod BMW SUV we're needing

