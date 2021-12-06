/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX Type S

Clad in Tiger Eye Pearl paint, the TLX Type S looks every bit a sport sedan.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
2021 Acura TLX Type S
1 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is the 2021 Acura TLX Type S.

acura tlx type s
2 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

We haven't seen a Type S model from Acura for 13 years, but this TLX is a worthy of the badge.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
3 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. 

2021 Acura TLX Type S
4 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that has been upgraded with stronger internal parts to handle the additional torque.

acura tlx type s
5 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Pirelli P-Zero summer tires provide plenty of grip.

2021 Acura TLX Type S
6 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The fourth-generation Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system can throw more torque to the rear and then distribute that to each wheel. 

2021 Acura TLX Type S
7 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Up front a double wishbone suspension system is specially tuned just for the TLX Type S. 

2021 Acura TLX Type S
8 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The twin-scroll turbocharger can produce up to 15.1 pounds of boost.

acura tlx type s
9 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S starts at $53,325 including $1,025 for destination.

acura tlx type s
10 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this gold-star car.

acura tlx type s
11 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
12 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
13 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
14 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
15 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
16 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
17 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
18 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
19 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
20 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
21 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
22 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
23 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
24 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
25 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
26 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
27 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow
acura tlx type s
28 of 29 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2021 Acura TLX Type S
29 of 29 Emme Hall/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

More Galleries

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

23 Photos
Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos

More Galleries

Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos

29 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos