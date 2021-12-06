Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Acura TLX Type S

Clad in Tiger Eye Pearl paint, the TLX Type S looks every bit a sport sedan.
This is the 2021 Acura TLX Type S.
We haven't seen a Type S model from Acura for 13 years, but this TLX is a worthy of the badge.
Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 355 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.
This is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that has been upgraded with stronger internal parts to handle the additional torque.
Pirelli P-Zero summer tires provide plenty of grip.
The fourth-generation Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system can throw more torque to the rear and then distribute that to each wheel.
Up front a double wishbone suspension system is specially tuned just for the TLX Type S.
The twin-scroll turbocharger can produce up to 15.1 pounds of boost.
The 2021 Acura TLX Type S starts at $53,325 including $1,025 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this gold-star car.