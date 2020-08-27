2021 Acura RDX A-Spec: Sharp handling, sharper style

The 2020 Acura RDX lineup is essentially unchanged, aside from a new Platinum White paint option.
The 272-horsepower SUV is still quite the looker and a surprisingly solid performer.
The optional A-Spec package adds dark exterior trim, larger 20-inch wheels and more aggressive styling inside and out, but no actual performance gains.
The A-Spec also features a rear spoiler and dual exhausts.
The RDX proved to be surprising nimble in the corners, thanks to its available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system's aggressive torque-vectoring program.
At speed and in the corners, the SUV feels like a smaller, more dynamic vehicle. However, this is no sports car, and the laws of physics still apply.
Leading the way is perhaps the largest Acura "A" badge in the current lineup. It pops nicely on the Black Diamond A-Spec grille.
Fuel economy is stated at 23 mpg combined for the SH-AWD model, about average for this class.
This example featured eye-catching red leather seats.
The True Touchpad takes some getting used to. Once mastered, it's a much less distracting controller than Lexus' similar Remote Touchpad.
The AcuraLink interface is designed around a split-screen interface and easy multitasking and task switching.
Check out our full review of the 2021 RDX SH-AWD A-Spec or continue to enjoy the rest of our photos.