2020 Volvo XC90 doesn't mess much with success

  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90
  • 2020 Volvo XC90

Volvo on Friday unveiled the refreshed 2020 XC90.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
1
of 44

The XC90 may still feel fresh, but it actually pioneered the current design language seen on all new Volvos, and it's been kicking around since 2015, so it was time to add a bit of freshness.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
2
of 44

The exterior is just a little different, with Volvo throwing in some new wheel designs and paint colors, in addition to a new grille and other subtle adjustments.   

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
3
of 44

The interior is entirely unchanged, save for the addition of a new six-seat configuration and the introduction of wool-blend fabrics.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
4
of 44

Perhaps the most notable upgrade for 2020 is the addition of a new mild hybrid trim, which will carry a new B badge, living alongside the T6 and T8 variants from before.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
5
of 44

This mild hybrid setup adds regenerative braking to the mix, and Volvo believes it can improve fuel efficiency by up to 15 percent.    

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
6
of 44

Steering assist is now available in conjunction with its autobrake and blind-spot monitoring safety systems.     

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
7
of 44

The XC60's Oncoming Lane Mitigation system is also available on the XC90.   

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
8
of 44

The 2020 Volvo XC90 goes into production in Sweden this May, so it should land at dealerships later this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
9
of 44

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the 2020 XC90.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolvoRead the article
10
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
11
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
12
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
13
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
14
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
15
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
16
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
17
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
18
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
19
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
20
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
21
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
22
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
23
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
24
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
25
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
26
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
27
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
28
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
29
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
30
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
31
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
32
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
33
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
34
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
35
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
36
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
37
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
38
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
39
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
40
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
41
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
42
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
43
of 44

Published:Photo:VolvoRead the article
44
of 44
Now Reading

2020 Volvo XC90 doesn't mess much with success

Up Next

2019 Volvo V60: A stylish, comfortable hauler

Latest Stories

The four-cylinder BMW Z4 proves that 'less is more'

The four-cylinder BMW Z4 proves that 'less is more'

by
Porsche's 992-generation 911 shows off its active aero trickery

Porsche's 992-generation 911 shows off its active aero trickery

by
Toyota's ready to pour that sweet GRMN performance on the Corolla hatch

Toyota's ready to pour that sweet GRMN performance on the Corolla hatch

by
GM grants stay of execution for Cadillac CT6, Chevy Impala until 2020

GM grants stay of execution for Cadillac CT6, Chevy Impala until 2020

by
BMW, Daimler invest over $1B in Uber-fighting mobility group

BMW, Daimler invest over $1B in Uber-fighting mobility group

by