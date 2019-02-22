2020 Volvo XC90 doesn't mess much with success

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Volvo on Friday unveiled the refreshed 2020 XC90.
The XC90 may still feel fresh, but it actually pioneered the current design language seen on all new Volvos, and it's been kicking around since 2015, so it was time to add a bit of freshness.
The exterior is just a little different, with Volvo throwing in some new wheel designs and paint colors, in addition to a new grille and other subtle adjustments.
The interior is entirely unchanged, save for the addition of a new six-seat configuration and the introduction of wool-blend fabrics.
Perhaps the most notable upgrade for 2020 is the addition of a new mild hybrid trim, which will carry a new B badge, living alongside the T6 and T8 variants from before.
This mild hybrid setup adds regenerative braking to the mix, and Volvo believes it can improve fuel efficiency by up to 15 percent.
Steering assist is now available in conjunction with its autobrake and blind-spot monitoring safety systems.
The XC60's Oncoming Lane Mitigation system is also available on the XC90.
The 2020 Volvo XC90 goes into production in Sweden this May, so it should land at dealerships later this year.
