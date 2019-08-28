2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is as butch as it is beautiful

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is a wagon we'd love to drive every day.
For starters, it looks great, with 8.3 inches of ground clearance and big, butch wheels.
The V60 Cross Country is pretty capable off the beaten path.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo-four engine.
All-wheel drive is standard.
The V60 is the second new Volvo Cross Country model, in addition to the V90.
The V60's sharper lines work well with this Cross Country package.
The Volvo's key competitors are the Audi A4 Allroad and Buick Regal TourX.
The Volvo V60 Cross Country goes on sale this fall.
