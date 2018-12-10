2020 Volkswagen Passat: Still in camouflage

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Here is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat. It's tough to tell through the camo, but it looks as if the grill gets more Jetta-like.
Headlights are redesigned as well and will come with LED lights.
The same 2.0-liter turbo engine will be offered, knocking out 174 horsepower.
However, torque will get a bump from the current 184 pound-feet to a healthier 207.
A six-speed automatic transmission will get the power to the front wheels.
Volkswagen says 17-inch wheels will be standard, but larger rims can be had as an option.
The new Passat will get standard blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection
An 8-inch touchscreen will be standard across the board, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio along for the ride.
The 2020 Passat will have a fair number of optional extras, including rain-sensing wipers, lane-keeping assist, interior ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control.
We should get a glimpse of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat sans camo at the Detroit Auto Show in January.