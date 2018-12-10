  • 2020 Volkswagen Passat
Here is the 2020 Volkswagen Passat. It's tough to tell through the camo, but it looks as if the grill gets more Jetta-like.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
1
of 12

Headlights are redesigned as well and will come with LED lights.

Headlights are redesigned as well and will come with LED lights.
2
of 12

The same 2.0-liter turbo engine will be offered, knocking out 174 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
3
of 12

However, torque will get a bump from the current 184 pound-feet to a healthier 207.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
4
of 12

A six-speed automatic transmission will get the power to the front wheels.

A six-speed automatic transmission will get the power to the front wheels.
5
of 12

Volkswagen says 17-inch wheels will be standard, but larger rims can be had as an option.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
6
of 12

The new Passat will get standard blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
7
of 12

An 8-inch touchscreen will be standard across the board, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite radio along for the ride.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
8
of 12

The 2020 Passat will have a fair number of optional extras, including rain-sensing wipers, lane-keeping assist, interior ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
9
of 12

We should get a glimpse of the 2020 Volkswagen Passat sans camo at the Detroit Auto Show in January.

Published:Caption:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
10
of 12

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
11
of 12

Published:Photo:VolkswagenRead the article
12
of 12
2020 Volkswagen Passat: Still in camouflage

Glamp your heart out in the VW Grand California

