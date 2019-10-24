2020 Volkswagen Golf is all about evolution

The popular hatchback pens a new chapter as Volkswagen reveals the 2020 Golf.
It's still unclear if it's coming to North America, but we'll get the GTI and R models.
The evolutionary exterior looks are only part of the package because the eighth-generation Golf hosts numerous steps forward in the interior and powertrain departments.
A familiar shape with a sleeker front fascia and a wider lower grille area greets the world.
Out back, the taillights mimic an overall more chiseled look and a sharp crease runs through the hatch to connect the two elements.
A total of five hybrid versions will be offered, with two being plug-in hybrids.
Otherwise, an inline three-cylinder engine or a diesel engine powers the hatch.
The hybrid models are greener, though, and the plug-in eHybrid model makes a pretty respectable 201 horsepower.
It'd be a shame if we didn't get the standard hatch here because it has a lot going for it.
