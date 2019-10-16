2020 Yaris is Toyota's brand-new small hatchback

  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris
  • 2020 Toyota Yaris

2020 Toyota Yaris offers big-car features in a subcompact package

The 2020 Toyota Yaris has spunky good looks.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
1
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

This is one of the new Yaris' available three-cylinder engines. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
2
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris offers big-car features in a subcompact package

Which color do you prefer, blue or this vibrant red?

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
3
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

The interior of this new Yaris looks unexpectedly upscale.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
4
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

The car is just as interesting from the rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
5
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

The front bucket seats can swivel and tilt for easier ingress and egress.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
6
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

A host of advanced driver aids is offered, including an automatic parking feature.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
7
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Like other Toyotas, the Yaris has LOTS of grille.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
8
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Here's what the 2020 Yaris looks like under the skin.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
9
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

For more photos of the 2020 Toyota Yaris, keep on clickin'!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
10
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
11
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
12
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
13
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
14
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
15
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
16
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
17
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
18
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
19
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
20
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
21
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
22
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
23
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
24
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
25
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
26
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
27
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
28
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
29
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
30
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
31
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
32
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
33
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
34
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
35
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
36
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
37
of 38

2020 Toyota Yaris

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota/Roadshow
38
of 38
Now Reading

2020 Yaris is Toyota's brand-new small hatchback

Up Next

Meet the gorgeous, hydrogen-fueled 2021 Toyota Mirai

Latest Stories

2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed in Japan

2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback revealed in Japan

by
Volvo offers a year of free charging with plug-in hybrids

Volvo offers a year of free charging with plug-in hybrids

by
2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the brand's first EV

2020 Volvo XC40 Recharge is the brand's first EV

by
GM and UAW reach proposed tentative agreement to end strike

GM and UAW reach proposed tentative agreement to end strike

by
Volvo will launch a new electric vehicle every year through 2025

Volvo will launch a new electric vehicle every year through 2025

by