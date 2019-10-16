2020 Yaris is Toyota's brand-new small hatchback

The 2020 Toyota Yaris has spunky good looks.
This is one of the new Yaris' available three-cylinder engines.
Which color do you prefer, blue or this vibrant red?
The interior of this new Yaris looks unexpectedly upscale.
The car is just as interesting from the rear.
The front bucket seats can swivel and tilt for easier ingress and egress.
A host of advanced driver aids is offered, including an automatic parking feature.
Like other Toyotas, the Yaris has LOTS of grille.
Here's what the 2020 Yaris looks like under the skin.
For more photos of the 2020 Toyota Yaris, keep on clickin'!