Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition celebrates 60 years of existence

  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition
  • 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, meant to celebrate the SUV's 60th anniversary.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 10

While it was unveiled digitally this week, it'll be shown to the public for the first time at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in early February.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 10

The exterior can be had in either black or white, and it's adorned with a new grille, vintage Land Cruiser exterior badging and a set of 18-inch BBS alloy wheels in bronze.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 10

The headlights, fog lights and side mirrors all have darker elements than usual.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 10

The running boards and lower chrome moldings have been removed in favor of improved off-road performance.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 10

It rocks a 5.7-liter V8 good for 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 10

All four wheels receive that motive force through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip locking center differential.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
7
of 10

Toyota gussied up the interior with a whole bunch of black leather-trimmed upholstery, borrowing the wheels' bronze color for the contrast stitching that reaches to the wheel, door trim and seats.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
8
of 10

The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will go on sale this summer, following its debut in Chicago, and it will be limited to just 1,200 units.   

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
9
of 10

Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date, but for context's sake, a 2019 Land Cruiser will set you back $84,765.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
10
of 10
Now Reading

Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition celebrates 60 years of existence

Up Next

Limited edition Lexus GS F, RC F sport a crazy blue interior

Latest Stories

The 2019 Bentley Continental costs a packet, but it's worth every penny

The 2019 Bentley Continental costs a packet, but it's worth every penny

12:21
Lightning Motorcycles opens preorders for its Strike electric motorcycle

Lightning Motorcycles opens preorders for its Strike electric motorcycle

by
Mercedes wants to treat certain vehicle options like video game DLC

Mercedes wants to treat certain vehicle options like video game DLC

by
People still love distracted driving, new IIHS study finds

People still love distracted driving, new IIHS study finds

by
BMW, Jaguar and Porsche invest in mobility startup Urgent.ly

BMW, Jaguar and Porsche invest in mobility startup Urgent.ly

by