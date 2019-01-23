Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition celebrates 60 years of existence

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the 2020 Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, meant to celebrate the SUV's 60th anniversary.
While it was unveiled digitally this week, it'll be shown to the public for the first time at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in early February.
The exterior can be had in either black or white, and it's adorned with a new grille, vintage Land Cruiser exterior badging and a set of 18-inch BBS alloy wheels in bronze.
The headlights, fog lights and side mirrors all have darker elements than usual.
The running boards and lower chrome moldings have been removed in favor of improved off-road performance.
It rocks a 5.7-liter V8 good for 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque.
All four wheels receive that motive force through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a Torsen limited-slip locking center differential.
Toyota gussied up the interior with a whole bunch of black leather-trimmed upholstery, borrowing the wheels' bronze color for the contrast stitching that reaches to the wheel, door trim and seats.
The 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will go on sale this summer, following its debut in Chicago, and it will be limited to just 1,200 units.
Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date, but for context's sake, a 2019 Land Cruiser will set you back $84,765.