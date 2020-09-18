2020 Toyota GR Supra 2.0: A strong performer that needs some soul

That color is called Nitro Yellow and it's HOTT with two T's.
The Supra's interior is austere but functional.
This car is dressed in pretty dramatic styling.
The Supra's base engine is a smooth and potent 2.0-liter turbo-four that delivers 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
Despite the Toyota badges, this is almost entirely a BMW.
Case in point: the interior. It's rife with BMW hardware.
What's up with that front overhang? Why's it so long?
In case you forget what kind of car you're driving...
Toyota's reborn Supra looks as sharp as it drives.
