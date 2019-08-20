2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid packs the best parts of the Prius without the ugly

  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Considering the Prius' success, I can't really blame Toyota for not stepping on its own toes and bringing the Corolla Hybrid to the US sooner.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
But since the Prius has become more polarizing (read: uglier) than ever, the Corolla Hybrid is a compelling alternative to Toyota's bread-and-butter fuel-sipper.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
With its excellent economy and bargain pricing, the 2020 Corolla Hybrid has proven to be well worth the wait.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Even though the Corolla is offered in both traditional and hybrid flavors, the Corolla Hybrid's setup pits it against dedicated hybrid models like the Honda Insight, Hyundai Ioniq and Kia Niro. 

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
No matter what it's compared against, though, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid shines.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
It's efficient as all get-out, it packs a decent amount of technology and its ride is nice and sedate. 

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
With a base price of $22,950 and an as-tested price of $24,467 including destination, it's about $10,000 less than the average new-car transaction price in 2019, making it feel like a serious bargain at the same time.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The standard Corolla can pass 40 miles per gallon on the highway without too much effort, but the Corolla Hybrid looks at that figure and says, "Hold my gasoline."

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Over my week with the hybrid variant, I saw a combined fuel economy of 53 mpg. 

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid.

Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
