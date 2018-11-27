2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid aims for 50 mpg combined

  • 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
The 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is, according to Toyota, the most fuel efficient Corolla ever.     

The hybrid system brings together a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle I4 gas engine and two electric motors for a net 121-horsepower output.     

All that juice heads to the front wheels by way of a continuously variable transmission.    

Save for a few "Hybrid" badges and a unique set of alloy wheels, the outside of the Corolla Hybrid isn't all that different from the regular Corolla.   

All in, Toyota estimates that the Corolla Hybrid will achieve 50 mpg combined.     

While its output isn't exactly something to write home about, Toyota says the hybrid system is designed to give the gas engine a boost off the line, so it should still feel plenty sprightly.     

The Corolla Hybrid stores its electrons in a nickel-metal hydride battery pack that lives under the rear seat, preserving trunk space and permitting a split folding seatback.     

The only bit of interior tech that's unique to the Corolla Hybrid is a new gauge on the 7-inch cluster screen that can offer up tips on more efficient driving.   

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is standard on every Corolla, and it packs automatic braking, full speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, sign recognition and automatic high beams.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Corolla Hybrid.

