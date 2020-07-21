Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid: Big, refined and a surprisingly good time

Toyota's full-size sedan is a standout in a dying segment, but it's still worth your time if comfort and presence are important to you.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-002-2
1 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Toyota's Avalon may be a big fish in a small pond, but it's still a vehicle worth talking about.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-001-2
2 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Full-size sedans aren't moving in big numbers these days, but that hasn't stopped Toyota's US engineers and designers from putting in maximum effort.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-003-2
3 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The grille may be polarizing, but the styling isn't boring.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-005-2
4 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

And boring has long been the enemy of the Avalon.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-006-2
5 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The massive, basking-sharklike grille hides a typically Toyota-competent hybrid powertrain.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-007-2
6 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The hybrid Avalon isn't a speed demon, but its advertised 43 miles per gallon is shockingly easy to achieve.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-008-2
7 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Avalon is packing plenty of room for driver and occupants and their assorted detritus, something that full-size sedans are typically good at.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-012-2
8 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

One of the best things about the 2020 Avalon is its price.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-013-2
9 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It manages to offer huge presence and big comfort for much less than you'd expect to pay for a Euro midsizer.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-017-2
10 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

All with Toyota's legendary build quality and reliability.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-020-2
11 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Keep going for more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid.

2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-021-2
12 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-022-2
13 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-023-2
14 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-024-2
15 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-025-2
16 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-027-2
17 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-029-2
18 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-030-2
19 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-031-2
20 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2020-toyota-avalon-hybrid-034-2
21 of 21
Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
