2020 Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid: Big, refined and a surprisingly good time

Toyota's full-size sedan is a standout in a dying segment, but it's still worth your time if comfort and presence are important to you.
Toyota's Avalon may be a big fish in a small pond, but it's still a vehicle worth talking about.
Full-size sedans aren't moving in big numbers these days, but that hasn't stopped Toyota's US engineers and designers from putting in maximum effort.
The grille may be polarizing, but the styling isn't boring.
And boring has long been the enemy of the Avalon.
The massive, basking-sharklike grille hides a typically Toyota-competent hybrid powertrain.
The hybrid Avalon isn't a speed demon, but its advertised 43 miles per gallon is shockingly easy to achieve.
The Avalon is packing plenty of room for driver and occupants and their assorted detritus, something that full-size sedans are typically good at.
One of the best things about the 2020 Avalon is its price.
It manages to offer huge presence and big comfort for much less than you'd expect to pay for a Euro midsizer.
All with Toyota's legendary build quality and reliability.
Keep going for more pictures of the 2020 Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid.
