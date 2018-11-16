  • Toyota Avalon TRD
Toyota might be loosening its necktie a bit, but it's still Toyota.    

Thus, the same upgrades you saw on the Camry above will reappear on the Avalon with few alterations.   

On the aesthetic front, that means 19-inch matte black wheels, aggressive aero that's painted black, red details on all sides and plenty of TRD badging. 

Safety systems, including autobrake, are standard on both cars.    

The story's the same inside, as well.    

The seats are black synthetic leather with embroidered headrests and red accents, and the seat belts are as red as can be.     

Underbody braces are thicker, the ride height is 0.6 inch lower, and the suspension's been thoroughly revised for better driving dynamics.     

The brakes are bigger, and there's a louder exhaust system bolted to the V6.    

Toyota's two new TRD models go on sale this fall.

Availability will be limited, and pricing has not yet been announced.

Toyota Avalon TRD is not for the olds

The 2020 Toyota Corolla wears a striking new face

