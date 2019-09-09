2020 Toyota Avalon TRD: A slightly more aggressive sedan

The Toyota Avalon gets a new trim for 2020 courtesy of Toyota Racing Development.
The Avalon TRD moves away from its stodgy image with stiffer springs and bigger front and rear roll bars.
As with the Camry TRD, the Avalon also gets upgraded shocks and is lowered by a little more than half an inch.
Though tires are a half-inch wider, drivers will have to be content with Michelin Primacy all-season rubber.
The Avalon gets an aero package all around, with a little spoiler out back.
Toyota calls its brake-based torque vectoring system Active Cornering Assist. It brakes the inside wheel to help the car rotate through a turn.
The Avalon TRD still sports the naturally aspirated, 3.5-liter V6, making 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque as found on other trims. However, the added cat-back exhaust adds a nice growl.
Power gets down to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Apple CarPlay can be had on the Avalon TRD, but Android Auto users are left in the cold.
The 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD will cost $42,300, not including destination.