The Toyota Avalon gets a new trim for 2020 courtesy of Toyota Racing Development.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 19

The Avalon TRD moves away from its stodgy image with stiffer springs and bigger front and rear roll bars.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 19

As with the Camry TRD, the Avalon also gets upgraded shocks and is lowered by a little more than half an inch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 19

Though tires are a half-inch wider, drivers will have to be content with Michelin Primacy all-season rubber.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 19

The Avalon gets an aero package all around, with a little spoiler out back.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 19

Toyota calls its brake-based torque vectoring system Active Cornering Assist. It brakes the inside wheel to help the car rotate through a turn. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 19

The Avalon TRD still sports the naturally aspirated, 3.5-liter V6, making 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque as found on other trims. However, the added cat-back exhaust adds a nice growl.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 19

Power gets down to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 19

Apple CarPlay can be had on the Avalon TRD, but Android Auto users are left in the cold.

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 19

The 2020 Toyota Avalon TRD will cost $42,300, not including destination. Keep scrolling for more photos. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 19

Published:Photo:Toyota
11
of 19

Published:Photo:Toyota
12
of 19

Published:Photo:Toyota
13
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
14
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
15
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
16
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
17
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
18
of 19
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
19
of 19
2020 Toyota Avalon TRD: A slightly more aggressive sedan

2020 Toyota Tundra: Still thundering along

