2020 Subaru Legacy: Sleepy styling, but filled with substance

Subaru released the seventh-generation Legacy sedan for the 2020 model year. It features a new platform, updated engines and a host of new technology.
The new Subaru global platform underpinning the Legacy is 70% stiffer in torsional and front suspension subframe rigidity.
Stiffer suspension mounting points translates into a smoother and quieter ride than before.
An updated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder the base Legacy engine, producing 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque.
For customers looking for more power, a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is available producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque.
Both the naturally aspirated base powerplant and turbo engine are mated to a continuously variable transmission.
Visually, the Legacy Sport model receives a specific grille, black exterior mirror caps, 18-inch black wheels and a trunk lip spoiler.
On the inside, the Subaru Starlink Multimedia Plus system handles infotainment functions with a massive 11.6-inch center touchscreen.
In this Sport test car it features navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, satellite radio and Bluetooth.
The 2020 Subaru Legacy begins at $23,645, including $900 for destination.