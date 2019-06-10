2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is a torque-tastic truck

By make and model
The new Ram 1500 finally gets a diesel engine. Say hello to the new EcoDiesel model.
You can get the EcoDiesel engine on every Ram variant, even the off-road-ready Rebel.
The 3.0-liter, turbo-diesel V6 produces 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque.
Ram says the 1500 EcoDiesel will be able to tow 12,560 pounds.
The EcoDiesel power is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Two- and four-wheel drive will be offered.
The new Ram 1500 comes loaded with technology.
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on sale near the end of 2019.