  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel
  • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

The new Ram 1500 finally gets a diesel engine. Say hello to the new EcoDiesel model.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Ram
1
of 8

You can get the EcoDiesel engine on every Ram variant, even the off-road-ready Rebel.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
2
of 8

The 3.0-liter, turbo-diesel V6 produces 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
3
of 8

Ram says the 1500 EcoDiesel will be able to tow 12,560 pounds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
4
of 8

The EcoDiesel power is managed by an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
5
of 8

Two- and four-wheel drive will be offered.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
6
of 8

The new Ram 1500 comes loaded with technology.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
7
of 8

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will go on sale near the end of 2019.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ram
8
of 8
Now Reading

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is a torque-tastic truck

Up Next

Go west, young trucker, in the 2019 Ram 1500

Latest Stories

BMW recalls 5,000 compact cars for knee airbag problems

BMW recalls 5,000 compact cars for knee airbag problems

by
Electrify America and ChargePoint will let EV owners use one account for both networks

Electrify America and ChargePoint will let EV owners use one account for both networks

by
Go inside the futuristic factory where Mercedes-AMG builds its 416-hp engine

Go inside the futuristic factory where Mercedes-AMG builds its 416-hp engine

by
Hands-on with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter's safety tech

Hands-on with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter's safety tech

by
Nerd out on Porsche's extensive color catalog with the Rennbow wiki

Nerd out on Porsche's extensive color catalog with the Rennbow wiki

by