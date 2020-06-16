2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Putting the 'sport' in SUV

After going on hiatus for a year, the Porsche Macan Turbo returns to the lineup for 2020 with updated looks, sharper handling and a more powerful engine.
Like the rest of the Macan lineup, the Turbo's front fascia gets a new front bumper. Out back, there are reworked light treatments.
All Porsche Macan Turbo models come standard on 20-inch wheels, but this test car is outfitted with optional 21-inchers.
The Turbo's suspension benefits from new aluminum components to reduce weight.
To have sharp handling or a comfortable ride at the push of a button, Porsche offers an adaptive air suspension on the Macan Turbo as an option.
Porsche's surface-coated brakes are also a new feature on the Macan, offering excellent bite and brake pressure modulation capabilities.
A new 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powers the Macan Turbo churning out 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.
When paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Turbo returns an EPA-estimated 17 miles per gallon in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.
When equipped with the available Sport Chrono package, the Macan Turbo hits 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds.
The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo begins at $83,600, not including $1,350 for destination.
Keep going for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo.