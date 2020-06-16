2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Putting the 'sport' in SUV

  • 2020-porsche-macan-turbo-1
After going on hiatus for a year, the Porsche Macan Turbo returns to the lineup for 2020 with updated looks, sharper handling and a more powerful engine.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 75

Like the rest of the Macan lineup, the Turbo's front fascia gets a new front bumper. Out back, there are reworked light treatments.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 75

All Porsche Macan Turbo models come standard on 20-inch wheels, but this test car is outfitted with optional 21-inchers.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 75

The Turbo's suspension benefits from new aluminum components to reduce weight.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 75

To have sharp handling or a comfortable ride at the push of a button, Porsche offers an adaptive air suspension on the Macan Turbo as an option.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 75

Porsche's surface-coated brakes are also a new feature on the Macan, offering excellent bite and brake pressure modulation capabilities.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 75

A new 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powers the Macan Turbo churning out 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 75

When paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Turbo returns an EPA-estimated 17 miles per gallon in the city and 22 mpg on the highway.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 75

When equipped with the available Sport Chrono package, the Macan Turbo hits 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 75

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo begins at $83,600, not including $1,350 for destination.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 75

Keep going for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
67
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
68
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
69
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
70
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
71
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
72
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
73
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
74
of 75
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
75
of 75
Now Reading

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Putting the 'sport' in SUV

