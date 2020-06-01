A 670-horsepower SUV that's also a plug-in hybrid? Go on...
Oh hey, it's the -- deep breath -- 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe.
This is the most powerful, most expensive version of the Porsche Cayenne.
And that color? Lava Orange.
Not sure if I love how it looks with the Acid Green brake calipers.
The interior is pretty lovely, though.
Houndstooth seats!
This Cayenne is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.
Total system output is 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.
Price? $164,400, but you can easily option one up over $200,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this top-dog Cayenne.
Discuss: The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe is as fast as its name is long
