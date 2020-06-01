Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe is as fast as its name is long

A 670-horsepower SUV that's also a plug-in hybrid? Go on...

Oh hey, it's the -- deep breath -- 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe.

This is the most powerful, most expensive version of the Porsche Cayenne.

And that color? Lava Orange.

Not sure if I love how it looks with the Acid Green brake calipers.

The interior is pretty lovely, though.

Houndstooth seats!

This Cayenne is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

Total system output is 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque.

Price? $164,400, but you can easily option one up over $200,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this top-dog Cayenne.

