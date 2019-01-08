2020 Porsche 911 S and 4S Cabriolet boast 443 horsepower

  • 2020 Porsche 911 4S Cabriolet
After introducing the new, 992 generation of its 911 as a coupe, Porsche has now revealed the 2020 911 Cabriolet.

Like the coupe, the 911 S and 4S Cabriolet models pack a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-six engine good for 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

An eight-speed PDK dual-clutch is the only transmission choice so far, but Porsche says that a manual will be offered "at a later date."

When equipped with the Sport Chrono package, the 911 S Cabriolet accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, while the 4S Cabriolet needs just 3.4 seconds. The S tops out at 190 mph while the 4S Cabriolet manages 188 mph.

The power soft top can be opened or closed in 12 seconds, and it can be operated while traveling at up to 31 miles per hour.

For the first time, Porsche will offer the 911 S and 4S Cabriolet with a lowered sports suspension paired with PASM (Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management) adaptive dampers.

In-car technology includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital displays at either side of the analog tachometer.

Like the coupe, the 2020 911 Cabriolet benefits from larger brakes and wheels than its predecessor, as well as a special Wet Mode for improved traction in the damp.

The 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet will list from $127,350 (with destination) in the US, with the first cars scheduled to reach showrooms in late summer.

