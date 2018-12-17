The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S hits the Hockenheimring circuit

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
We got a chance to ride in the 2020 Porsche 911 for hot laps around a race track in Germany.
Porsche says a 2020 911 Carrera S lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 25 seconds. That's 5 seconds faster than the outgoing model.
The Carrera S and 4S continue to use a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine, with 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque, or increases of 23 hp and 22 lb-ft over the prior model.
An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, though a manual will be offered at a later date.
The 911 features larger wheels than before: 20 inches in front and 21 inches in back. They wear Pirelli P-Zero tires in sizes 245/35ZR20 in front and 305/30ZR21 rear.
The new 911 has stiffer springs than before and a quicker steering ratio, as well as shorter brake-pedal travel.
The 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is familiar from the Porsche Panamera, with integrated Apple CarPlay support.
A new "Wet Mode" aims to make the car's handling more predictable in the rain by adjusting numerous chassis and powertrain settings.
The new 2020 Porsche 911 goes on sale in the US this summer, with prices starting at $114,250 (with destination) for the Carrera S and $121,650 for the Carrera 4S.
