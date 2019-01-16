The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S is at the top of its game

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the brand-new, 992-generation of Porsche's iconic 911 Carrera sports car.
The 911 will initially be offered in Carrera S and 4S guises, with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
S models are powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six engine, with 443 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.
Porsche says the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3.2 seconds.
The rear-wheel-drive Carrera S, meanwhile, does 0-to-60 in a not-too-shabby 3.5 seconds when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono package.
The optional sport suspension lowers the car by 10 millimeters.
Pricing for the new Carrera S starts at $114,250.
The all-wheel-drive 4S, on the other hand, is a bit more dear at $121,650.
Base Carrera models, as well as variants equipped with a manual transmission, will be available soon.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 Carrera S from our first drive in Spain.